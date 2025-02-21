Liz Truss Claims 'Patriotic Brits' Are Envious Of The US And Want A UK 'Trump Revolution'

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. via Associated Press

Liz Truss has claimed “patriotic Brits” wants a “Trump revolution” to come to the UK.

The former prime minister – who made British history for having the shortest tenure in office ever, spending just 49 days in No.10 – spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington on Thursday.

The ex-Conservative MP, who also lost her seat as an MP in the July general election, said: “Patriotic Brits have had enough. We look across the Atlantic with envy.

Advertisement

“We see President Trump in the Oval Office, signing off executive orders, and we want some of that in Britain.”

“We want drill, baby, drill,” Truss, who was the UK’s environment secretary for two years, said, alluding to Donald Trump’s fossil fuel extraction plans.

“We want men banned from women’s bathrooms and women’s sports,” she said, apparently overlooking her past three-year stint as the minster for women and equalities.

Advertisement

“We want illegal immigrants deported,” she said, despite once calling for stranded asylum seekers to be brought to the UK.

“We want taxes to be cut,” Truss said, forgetting how her mini-Budget, complete with £45bn unfunded tax cuts for the rich sent the UK economy into chaos.

“We want a Trump revolution in Britain,” she concluded, adding: “We want to flood the zone. We want Elon and his nerd-army of Musk rats examining the British deep state!”

Advertisement

Truss has repeatedly claimed she was kicked out of office not because of her disastrous economic policies which sent the pound into freefall and the markets into chaos, but because of the “deep state”, like the Bank of England.

The former PM also told her audience yesterday that she was planning on launching a “free speech” media network for Europe and the US.

“It will be un-censorable and un-cancellable,” Truss promised. “It will take on the Briton-bashing cooperation, which is what we call the BBC.

Advertisement

“It will take on Starmer, and his socialists. And it will take on the censors of Germany, because it’s only by telling people the truth, in the United Kingdom, in Europe, in the Anglo-sphere, in America, that we will turn our backs on the war’s west on itself.”

She later wrote on X – in a post retweeted by Trump’s adviser and tech tycoon Elon Musk – that “Europe’s governments – especially Britain’s – are treating George Orwell’s 1984 like an instruction manual.”

She added: “That’s why we are establishing a new free speech media network, with some help from our American allies.”