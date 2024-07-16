Liz Truss Looks Like She's Still Hanging Onto Her Past Job With Social Media Slip-Up

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss was recently ousted as an MP, but still has MP in her Instagram username. via Associated Press

Liz Truss seems to have forgotten to remove the “MP” part of her Instagram username.

Liz Truss's Instagram page Instagram

Bizarrely, she has clearly remembered to remove the MP description from her bio on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Truss’s office has been contacted for comment.

She may be facing difficulties changing her Instagram username because she has 146,000 followers.

That could count as a large following, meaning Instagram may have to review any changes to her account first before implementing them.

But, it’s still pretty unfortunate for the ex-PM who had the “Portillo moment” of this year’s general election, becoming the first former UK premier to lose their seat in more than 100 years.

She secured a whopping 26,000 majority at the 2019 election, making her ousting even more of a surprise.

She lost to Labour’s Terry Jermy, who won by a narrow 630 votes.

Truss did not give a concession speech after the news broke but told the BBC that the Conservatives did not deliver sufficiently on the “policies people want” like lower taxes and cutting immigration.

She was kicked out of parliament less than two years after she was famously ousted as prime minister over her disastrous mini-budget.

Truss spent just 49 days in No.10, making her the shortest-serving PM in UK history.

She has since blamed her Tory successor Rishi Sunak for “trashing” her record in office and not cutting taxes.

Truss has also turned her attention to the US since leaving Downing Street, leaning further right and endorsing Republican nominee Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election.

She said Trump is “the leadership the West needs” and claimed incumbent Joe Biden had been a “weak president of the United States”.