Uh-Oh, Liz Truss Is 'Plotting A Comeback'

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in December. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Liz Truss is plotting a return to the political frontline – and people are scared.

The former prime minister is expected to make media appearances in the coming days as she keeps the low-taxation flame alive ahead of the budget in March, according to multiple reports.

The latest suggests a WhatsApp group of Tory MPs that once supported Truss has been fired up again.

The Conservative Growth Group of MPs “appears determined to turn up the pressure on the current prime minister Rishi Sunak”, Sky News reported, adding Truss is “on manoeuvres with fellow like-minded MPs”.

I am told that @trussliz is likel to re-enter the public arena in the next few days. To reiterate her overall prescription - and also to sketch out some of what went wrong in her 49 days. https://t.co/L5VKnC4EYf — emily m (@maitlis) February 2, 2023

EXC: A WhatsApp group once used to support Liz Truss’s leadership campaign has begun to see several MPs joining once again.



Sources tell Sky News: “There’s a lot going on behind the scenes.”https://t.co/ZyI1ljQvRd — Mhari Aurora (@MhariAurora) February 2, 2023

Truss was PM for 49 days, and tanked the pound thanks to an unfunded budget that boasted huge tax cuts. Her economic measures were swiftly ripped up by new chancellor Jeremy Hunt and her successor in No 10, Rishi Sunak, who has been prime minister for just over 100 days.

Of the rumoured return, Labour shadow cabinet minister Karl Turner tweeted: “Tories are so desperate they are apparently calling on Liz Truss to come back? How many months ago was it that ‘kamikwasi’ Kwasi Kwarteng crashed the economy. Interest rates went up again today btw.”

Others on social media were of a similar mind.

I really hope Truss does her heavily trailed "major intervention on tax" while wearing a hot dog costume. We're all going to post the meme so lean into it. — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) February 2, 2023

Liz Truss plans government comeback to 'drag Britain out of economic stagnation.' 👀 pic.twitter.com/PnXR9sHSq4 — The Poke (@ThePoke) February 2, 2023

