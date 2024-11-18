Liz Truss Has Said The UK Needs 'A British Trump' - But Won't Say Who She Has In Mind

Liz Truss with Nigel Farage at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year. via Associated Press

Liz Truss has said the UK needs a British version of Donald Trump.

The former prime minister said she wanted to see someone lead a campaign like the “Make America Great Again” movement spearheaded by the president-elect.

However, she did not say who she had in mind - despite previously praising fellow Trump supporter Nigel Farage and insisting he should be allowed to join the Tory Party.

Speaking at a summit in Delhi, Truss said: “What I am interested in, how can we create that movement, a bit like the ‘MAGA’ movement or the tea party movement in the US that led to the big changes we are seeing.

“Frankly, I think we need a British Trump. The question is who that individual might be.”

The former PM, who was forced to quit after just 49 days in charge in the aftermath of her disastrous mini-Budget, appeared to rule herself out for the role.

She said: “I have already put my fingers in the fire and had them severely burnt, but that is the type of approach that we now need to get the change in Britain.”

Truss said British people want the “same kind of revolution that Trump is delivering in America”.

“The Trump revolution that we are seeing in the US is coming to Europe,” she said.

“You can see the dissatisfaction in France and Germany with economic stagnation. That dissatisfaction is coming to Europe, so you are going to see major changes in Europe as well as in Britain in the next five to 10 years.”

