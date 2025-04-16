Liz Truss Is Aping Donald Trump By Starting Her Own Social Media Platform

Liz Truss has become a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. via Associated Press

Liz Truss is to emulate Donald Trump by launching her own social media platform.

The former prime minister – who only lasted 49 days in Downing Street after her unfunded tax cuts crashed the economy – said the new site will go live in the summer.

Trump’s set up his own Truth Social platform in 2021after being banned by Twitter and Facebook.

The London Economic website reported that Truss revealed her plans while speaking at a “CheatCode Bitcoin” conference at the weekend.

She said: “We are planning to launch it in the summer of this year, and there will be more news about it fairly soon, but I can’t say anymore at this stage.”

In a discussion titled “saving the West”, Truss claimed that her attempts to reform the UK “was cut off at the knees by the economic establishment and the elites”.

The former PM added: “That has made me think it is not enough just to get into No.10. You might think you can just get into No.10 and sign things off: you can’t.

“What I’m now thinking is we need a media network to be able to communicate to people so we can have a grassroots movement that is really demanding change of our leaders.

“As well as needing the good leaders, MPs and business people running the departments, we actually need a grassroots movement in this country; otherwise, we won’t get the change.”

Truss, who lost her seat at last year’s election, has become one of Trump’s most vocal supporters since leaving office.

She even travelled to Washington in January for the president’s inauguration, posting a picture of herself on X wearing one of his Make America Great Again hats.