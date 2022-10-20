Who Will Take Over From Liz Truss Now That She's Resigned As Tory Leader?

Rishi Sunak lost out to Liz Truss in the last Tory leadership election. Paul Faith via PA Wire/PA Images

Liz Truss has resigned six weeks after she became prime minister.

Tory MPs have been openly plotting over the best way to get rid of her, with events speeding up considerably over the last week.

In the resignation statement, Truss announced that the new leader of the Conservative party will be chosen within a week following a leadership election.

That means MPs themselves will have to somehow choose a candidate they can all rally round - not an easy task in a party which is tearing itself apart.

Here, HuffPost UK looks at who could replace the PM if she is ousted.

Rishi Sunak

Just weeks after losing out to Truss in the last Tory leadership campaign, the former chancellor is now the bookies’ favourite to succeed her in Number 10.

Supporters of the Richmond MP point out that he rightly predicted that Truss’s plans to borrow to fund tax cuts would lead to economic chaos, and say that’s all the proof you need that he is now the right man for the job.

But others have told HuffPost UK that, so soon after being rejected by Tory members, Sunak may not have the appetite to throw his hat into the ring once more.

Many of his parliamentary colleagues also still blame him for Boris Johnson’s downfall, which was triggered by Sunak’s resignation as chancellor.

One cabinet minister said: “The fact that he’s supported by Dom Cummings tells you all need to know about Rishi.”

Ben Wallace is seen by some as a possible unity candidate. Ian Forsyth via PA Wire/PA Images

Ben Wallace

Reports this morning suggest support is building among MPs for the defence secretary, who is well-respected across all wings of the party, to step in as prime minister.

The fact that he was a Remainer is cancelled out in the eyes of many by the fact that he remains a close ally and supporter of Boris Johnson.

Wallace considered standing for the leadership after the former PM resigned, but decided not to. However, he has never ruled himself out of going for it at some point in the future, and he may see this as the best chance he’ll ever have to get the keys to Number 10.

Penny Mordaunt speaking at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

Penny Mordaunt

Although she lost out in the last leadership election, Mordaunt almost made it to the final run-off against Sunak and still retains strong support among Tory MPs.

Some want her to join forces with Sunak to form a “dream ticket”, with one of them PM and the other their deputy, in a bid to unify the parliamentary party.

But one Tory adviser said many MPs think Mordaunt, who is now Commons leader, “sold out by taking a job from Truss”.

Nevertheless, she is sure to be a strong contender should a vacancy at the top arise.

Suella Braverman gives a thumbs up at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

Suella Braverman

Another one who stood, and lost, in the last leadership election, Braverman has not given up hope of claiming the top job.

An unashamed right-winger, she has already clashed with Liz Truss over immigration, a trade deal with India and drugs policy since being appointed home secretary last month.

Her only chance of winning next time, however, would be if Tory members were given a say, as the party rules currently dictate.

But as one former cabinet minister observed: “If you make the rules yourselves, you can easily change them.”

Boris Johnson leaves after attending the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III was formally proclaimed monarch. Daniel Leal via PA Wire/PA Images

Er ... Boris Johnson

Almost unbelievably, there is a chance that the Tories could end up turning to the man who only left Downing Street last month.

Despite being forced to quit as PM in disgrace, Johnson himself - and his supporters - believe he is destined to be back in 10 Downing Street one day.