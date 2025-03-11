Liz Truss Thinks UK Is 'Heading For Bankruptcy' In Latest Bizarre Comment On Economy

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. via Associated Press

Liz Truss has claimed the UK is “heading for bankruptcy” in her latest strange remark about the British economy.

The former prime minister, who was kicked out of office after just 49 days over her £45bn of unfunded tax cuts, also claimed – without irony – that Rachel Reeves’ economic plans had been a “disaster”.

Advertisement

Truss made her bizarre comments when asked about her relationship with the incoming Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, who used to be the governor of the Bank of England.

Speaking to The Counter Signal – an outlet which claims to be a “mainstream media alternative” – Truss said: “Under [Carney’s] tenure, too much money was printed, which did damage to the British economy, and put our economy off track.”

She pointed to his support for Reeves’ economic policies at the last election, noting that her plans have now “been a disaster for Britain”.

Advertisement

Truss, who lost her seat at the last general election, added: “The country is heading for bankruptcy.”

While the UK economy is struggling right now, it is pretty far away from the situation Truss’s government caused back in 2022.

It’s worth remembering that the current Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the UK was “hours” away from “total meltdown” once Truss unveiled her disastrous mini-Budget.

Advertisement

That’s why the Bank had to step in quickly, he said.

But Truss has been waging a war of words against the Bank ever since, claiming they “smeared my budget and forced a reversal”.

So it’s no surprise she was not looking to endorse the Bank’s former boss, Carney.

“I would strongly recommend not backing Mark Carney or his policies on net zero which have been disastrous for Britain and would be disastrous for Canada,” the former prime minister told the Counter Signal.

Asked what she thinks of Carney’s judgement, she said: “I believe he made major mistakes in the management of England, he has pushed net zero which has been a disaster not just for the UK but for many countries across the world.”

Advertisement

Although Carney’s time at the Bank of England did not overlap with Truss’s short stint in No.10, there’s clearly no love lost between them.

The incoming Canadian PM has previously said Truss and other “extreme conservatives” have a “basic misunderstanding of what drives economies”.

Speaking in 2023, he said while Brexit supporters “tried to create Singapore on the Thames, the Truss government instead delivered Argentina on the Channel.”