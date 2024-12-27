Liz Truss Has A Few Rather Unflattering Predictions For The UK's 2025

Liz Truss was kicked out of Downing Street in October 2022 and out of parliament in July 2024. via Associated Press

Liz Truss does not expect life in the UK to get any brighter judging from her recent predictions on social media.

The former prime minister – who made history when she was kicked out of office after just 49 days after her £45bn of unfunded tax cuts sent the markets into turmoil – claimed on X this week that “2025 will be perilous for the British economy”.

Advertisement

She also said: “Britain’s economy policy is a failure. This means Labour will raise taxes again, leading to more failure.”

The new government’s autumn Budget hiked up taxes to plug what Labour called the £22bn black hole the Tories supposedly left in the public finances.

She added: “It won’t be fixed without a full overhaul of our economy systems, including making the Bank of England and the Treasury accountable.”

Advertisement

Truss has long blamed the Bank and civil servants for her tumultuous exit from Downing Street, even though the Bank actually helped to steady the economy after her mini-Budget.

“If my pro-growth policies hadn’t been sabotaged, Britain wouldn’t be in this mess,” Truss claimed in another post on X.

The ex-MP, who lost her seat in July’s general election, also plugged the new Wall Street Journal documentary on her dramatic exit from No.10, called The Prime Minister v the Blob.

Advertisement

The opinion documentary offers a more sympathetic analysis of why Truss’s “Thatcherite plan to grow the economy” ended so quickly – and badly – including exclusive interviews with the ex-PM.

Truss has been proudly promoting the piece since it came out earlier this month, but not everyone has been so delighted with it – broadcaster Andrew Neil described it as a “load of old bollocks”.

The ex-PM subsequently quoted a different Wall Street Journal opinion piece to him in a post on X, which read: “He and others might instead pursue some of the serious questions this episode raised about the role of the Bank of England in politics, the role of bureaucrats in hemming in elected politicians, whether British economic policy before Ms Truss or since has delivered prosperity and why not, and so on.”

Advertisement

She also shared another quote, which claimed the British media’s “failure to understand what actually happened during her premiership is emerging as one of the biggest factors holding back the UK.”

These rather gloomy takes on the UK come after Truss attacked chancellor Rachel Reeves when the Office for National Statistics confirmed the economy had flatlined between July and September.