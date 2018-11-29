Olympian Lizzy Yarnold Is Pregnant And Look How She Announced It

British Olympian Lizzy Yarnold is expecting her first child and we give her gold for how she announced it.
The 30-year-old, who is team GB’s most decorated winter Olympian, made the announcement on her Instagram page with a photo of her lying on her back.
Yarnold, who won her second gold medal for the skeleton in Pyeongchang this year, joked she’d have to take up luge instead “for a while” – the sport involves competitors sliding on their backs rather than skeleton on their stomachs.
She also included a selfie with her engineer husband James Roche.
Yarnold who is from Sevenoaks in Kent, married Roche in 2016: he even helped co-design her sled while working for McLaren.
Lots of sports personalities came forward to congratulate Yarnold on the news including Denise Lewis, whom Yarnold credits with inspiring her to take up sport after watching Lewis at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
Yarnold revealed in September 2017 that she had been diagnosed with a disorder of the inner ear which contributed to dizzy spells. And just weeks after the 2018 Olympics she had to undergo knee surgery to remove a tumour which had been discovered six months before the games. She retired in October 2018.
She joined Team GB in 2010 and won consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2014 and 2018, making her the most successful British Winter Olympian and the most successful Olympic skeleton athlete of all time from any nation.
She also won the 2013-2014 Skeleton World Cup and set the track record for women’s skeleton in South Korea in the final heat with a time of 51.46 seconds.