Olympian Lizzy Yarnold Is Pregnant And Look How She Announced It

British Olympian Lizzy Yarnold is expecting her first child and we give her gold for how she announced it.

The 30-year-old, who is team GB’s most decorated winter Olympian, made the announcement on her Instagram page with a photo of her lying on her back.

Yarnold, who won her second gold medal for the skeleton in Pyeongchang this year, joked she’d have to take up luge instead “for a while” – the sport involves competitors sliding on their backs rather than skeleton on their stomachs.

She also included a selfie with her engineer husband James Roche.