Local Elections 2018: Councils Reveal How Many People They Turned Away In Voter ID Trial

Councils who trialed a controversial scheme requiring voters to take ID to polling stations have revealed how many people were denied the chance to take part in this year’s local elections.

Many MPs and councillors were left furious after constituents in Woking, Gosport, Bromley, Watford and Swindon were turned away from ballot boxes if they failed to present proof of who they were.

Scores were told they would not be allowed to vote as part of the test being run in the five areas by the Cabinet Office, which wants to cut the risk of electoral fraud.

So far only Gosport and Swindon councils have released official figures on how many voters were sent home, and how many later returned with the requisite identification.

The former said the “overwhelming majority” of its 20,612 residents who turned out brought the correct proof, with just 44 denied their right to vote.

To qualify, they needed to show one form of photo ID, such as a passport or driving licence, or two forms of non-photo ID, including council tax bills and bank statements.