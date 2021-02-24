Why Lockdown Is Lasting So Long Even With Effective Vaccines

As you’re no doubt aware, the kids are going back to school on March 8, you’re going out clubbing for the first time in 10 years on June 21, and at some point in between you’re going for a pint inside a pub, or in a beer garden, depending if it’s April or May. Well, this is assuming everything goes according to the plan laid out by Boris Johnson on Monday, which seeks to return England to some degree or normality in time for summer. Understandably, some people are a little impatient about it, including a small but vocal group of MPs who frankly should know better.

Why can’t we open up everything at once? In short, because it would be a disaster and we’d most likely end up in yet another lockdown this time next year. Scientists advising the government have already voiced concerns that even Boris Johnson’s “cautious” reopening of society could lead to more people being hospitalised than in January. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said a “relaxation over nine months would result in a much smaller peak”, though they added they had “medium confidence” this would be the outcome rather than a “high confidence”. But there’s also a more practical reason for staggering the changes. Dr Kit Yates, mathematical biologist at the University of Bath, told HuffPost UK: “It was good to hear they were being cautious and leaving time to measure the impact of each measure because that’s really important to do. “If we just went ahead in one big tranche, we wouldn’t be able to tell what the impact of each was. “The first step – getting kids back in school – is also one of the riskiest in terms of keeping the virus in check.” Though there is still disagreement about just how much schools contribute to transmission, a recent study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine suggests the move could push the R rate above 1, “potentially putting an end to the decline in new cases”. “If the R number is above 1 for a sustained period of time then that will mean an increase in cases and we will see an increase in serious illness and deaths,” Dr Yates said. And remember – this is just the first step in a series planed over the coming months. Dr Yates added: “If we can’t get past schools then that worries me.” But…vaccines?

Yes, vaccines are great and the speed at which they’ve been developed and the fact they appear to be so effective is absolutely extraordinary. Unfortunately they are still only one part of how you fight your way out of a pandemic. “You can’t just vaccinate your way out of this,” Dr Stephen Griffin, associate professor at the Leeds Institute of Medical Research, told HuffPost UK last month. “It’s great news that we have these vaccines but they can’t just be seen as a way out on their own. They have to be coordinated with suppression and maintaining our borders.” And the only way to suppress the virus is with restrictions, hence why they will still be in place for at least the coming months. Dr Yates said with all adults not set to be jabbed until the end of July, we need to keep the measures in place. He said: “I suspect the vaccination programme will reduce severe illness and death, what I worry about is that even before the vaccination programme began, three-quarters of the people who went into ICU with Covid were under 70.” As of February 19, 76% of patients in intensive care were aged under 70, according to a report from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre.

