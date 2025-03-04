Lola Young Sets The Record Straight After Her Reaction To Losing A Brit To Jade Goes Viral

Lola Young and Jade Thirlwall at the 2025 Brit Awards ITV

British singer Lola Young has shot down claims she was not happy to lose out to former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall at this year’s Brit Awards.

During Saturday night’s Brits, both Lola and Jade were nominated in the fan-voted Best British Pop Act category, which marked the Angel Of My Dreams singer’s first time winning a Brit as a solo artist.

However, when the camera panned to the Messy singer in the crowd after Jade’s name was announced, some people suggested she needed to take a leaf out of Joey from Friends’ book and do a bit of work on her poker face…

the girl they cut to clapping mad affff i'm crying 😭😭😭 https://t.co/33chM58pNQ — fae 🪸 (@himefudanjoshi) March 1, 2025

Aw god love her, Lola young is absolutely fuming #BRITs2025 — Aaron (@unfinishedaaron) March 1, 2025

that messy girl was MAD https://t.co/6BHAajJnup — . (@brostucker) March 1, 2025

lola young reaction so shady https://t.co/Wo5j5Mzszl — propanolol (@BRUNOAUTISTINHA) March 2, 2025

Posting on TikTok, though, Lola insisted that she was happy to see Jade win the award, and her reaction was actually just down to what she described as “resting bitch face”.

“I’m so happy for Jade that she won, I know I had resting bitch face, I just didn’t know I was being filmed, but I’m so happy for her,” she insisted.

She also took an opportunity to address the “keyboard warriors” spreading “hate” in her comments.

Lola Young responds to online hate that she received for her facial expression after losing Best Pop Act to JADE at the BRITs:



“I was just happy to be there, I’m so happy for JADE — that she won. I know I had ‘resting b**** face’ I just didn’t know I was being filmed.” pic.twitter.com/GvCpTauVLM — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 3, 2025

Jade also showed Lola support in the comments, writing: “Well said. People will always hate – I regrettably caved and clapped back at one [critic] then realised that’s what they’re gagging for. Keep shining.”

In a separate post shared over the weekend, Lola insisted she was “more than happy for Jade”, who she branded “amazing”.

Lola Young clarifies that her reaction to JADE’s BRITs win was just “resting bitch face”:



“I was more than happy for JADE !! Well done @jadethirlwall u r amazing xx” pic.twitter.com/qUuqdUYs8f — JADE tea room ☕️ (@JADEtearoom) March 2, 2025

Both Lola and Jade performed during the Brits ceremony, with the former singing her recent hit Messy, which finally hit number one in January, a full eight months after its initial release, after became a viral song on TikTok.

Jade performed her debut solo single Angel Of My Dreams, bringing the song to life with an elaborate routine packed with theatrical twists and turns.

Charli XCX, unsurprisingly, was the big winner on the night, picking up five awards in total, while Chappell Roan won both International Artist and International Song for Good Luck, Babe!.