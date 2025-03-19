'What Kind Of Rubbish Is That?': Lola Young Fires Back At 'Nepo Baby' Comments

Lola Young via Associated Press

Lola Young has dismissed comments online branding her a “nepo baby”.

The British singer’s career reached new heights earlier this year, when her 2024 single Messy reached number one in the UK singles chart following a resurgence on TikTok.

However, this new-found success brought fresh scrutiny into Lola’s personal life, with many highlighting the fact that a member of her family wrote the popular children’s book The Gruffalo.

Asked by Capital Buzz about certain critics who have branded her an “industry plant”, Lola shot back: “I think it is just the most stupid term. I think there are cases of industry plants but so what? It doesn’t mean they’re not talented and it doesn’t take away from anything.”

She continued: “People are saying I’m a ‘nepo baby’ because my great Aunt wrote The Gruffalo. I mean what kind of rubbish is that?

“I have so much to say on that which I can’t even talk about. But I’m not a nepo baby, I’m not an industry plant. There we go, I said it. I’ve cleared that up, for all those losers that want to comment rubbish on the internet. Just find something better to do, you’re sad, you’re lonely.”

Lola Young on stage at the 2025 Brit Awards via Associated Press

“The thing is, ‘industry plant’ is just a term for other artists and other people to use who just don’t know what they’re doing in life, and feel upset that someone else is having their moment,” she added.

“And if you are an industry plant, you’re not going to have your moment for that long, unfortunately. And maybe sometimes you will, it just doesn’t matter, none of these things matter. If someone’s got talent, then they’ve got talent.”

Lola also spoke about having studied at the Brit school in Croydon (which is free to attend), insisting: “It’s a normal school, and I went to a really, like, rough school before that and you have to audition to get in.”

Earlier this month, Lola delivered her debut Brit Awards performance, having also been nominated in two categories at the ceremony.

After losing out to Jade Thirlwall in the Best Pop Act category, Lola shared a video the next day berating those who claimed she did not look happy for the former Little Mix singer when her win was announced.