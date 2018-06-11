DRAMA PARK LANE

A London nightclub which allegedly charged black customers double what it charged white customers could have its licence revoked pending an investigation. Drama Park Lane, part of the Hilton Park Lane hotel, describes itself as a “celebrity hang out”, but on Sunday it was accused of racism after a mother tweeted about discrimination in the nightclub’s door policy. Nadine Marsh-Edwards said her daughter went to Drama, and said that while white women were charged £10 entry, those who were black were charged £20.

My daughter went to a club in the west end last night. Black girls got charged £20 entrance fee- white girls £10... London life right now. — Nadine Marsh-Edwards (@nadme2) June 10, 2018

She added: “They need to be reminded it’s London 2018 not Mississippi 1962.” The alleged incident was called a “total disgrace” by two Westminster councillors and the issue is also being looked into by Amy Lamé, London’s night czar. Labour councillor Andrea Mann said she was horrified to hear about the allegations. After discussing the issue with Marsh-Edwards, she has asked Westminster council’s head of licensing to look into it as a matter of urgency. She said: “Any nightclub operating such an entrance policy is clearly in breach of its licence and that is why we have called for the suspension of Drama’s licence pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Truly horrified to hear that this is happening. @AmyLame is on the case and West End Councillor @pancho_lewis and I are also raising it with Westminster Council. https://t.co/ZKv2A3IsQQ — Andrea Mann (@AndreaMann) June 10, 2018

She asked for anyone who had experienced or witnessed racially discriminatory door policies at this or any other nightclub in Westminster to contact her, saying she feared it may be more common than people realise. Pancho Lewis, a Labour councillor for the West End, said: “We are determined to make sure we get to the bottom of this. There is absolutely no place for this kind of behaviour. Unfortunately, there is a history of discrimination in West End clubs but it must and has to be stamped out.”

Many thanks to Amy Lame and the Westminster councillors who have reached out to me re my daughters awful experience the club Drama in Park Lane. Also big thanks for the retweets helping to expose the clubs disgusting behaviour. — Nadine Marsh-Edwards (@nadme2) June 10, 2018