A RAF officer stole the show at London Pride on Saturday by performing The Floss dance much to the delight of onlookers.
The unknown officer was captured doing the dance made famous by American schoolboy Russel Horning by Twitter user, That Lady Kitty.
More than one million people reportedly took to the streets in central London to mark the annual Pride parade, which featured members of the armed services and emergency services and began at midday from Portland Road.
The parade, which was attended by nearly 500 groups, then passed through Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square before finishing at Whitehall.
The Floss has become a social media hit and has been performed by the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, from Stranger Things, and in UK schools.
At Piccadilly Circus, London Mayor Sadiq Khan pushed a giant plunger to illuminate the iconic landmark, which was filled with the faces of the volunteers who give up their time to arrange Pride.
The screens were also used to highlight images of Pride from previous years and to air Pride in London’s ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ advert.
Stonewall pulled out of this year’s festival saying it had concerns about the event’s “lack of diversity”.
The charity said it will instead extend support to UK Black Pride, an event for LGBT people from ethnic minorities that also takes place every year in the capital.
The decision comes after Pride’s organisers rejected concerns raised by its advisory board last year that it was not inclusive enough for non-white communities.