A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in a North London branch of Costa on Monday morning.

A Met Police spokesperson told to HuffPost UK that officers were called to “reports of a stabbing inside a commercial property on Bowes Road” at around 11.30am.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from stab injuries who has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

“One man was arrested at the scene and taken to a nearby police station, where he remains in custody,” they added.

An eyewitness to the aftermath of the incident told HuffPost UK that he saw a man “covered in blood” running out of a coffee shop.

Jay Mpese, 26, was walking towards the branch of Costa in Arnos Grove when he noticed the commotion.

“He was shouting, ‘call the police, call the police’,” Mpese said. “There were a lot of people outside.”

A Costa spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “We are aware of the incident and will continue to support the local police authorities in their on-going investigations.”

Bowes Road was subsequently closed, with public transport being diverted, but it has since been reopened.