Wave Of New Year Violence In London As Bouncer Killed In Quadruple Stabbing At 'Private Party' On Park Lane

A security guard has been stabbed to death by a group men trying to get into a private party on London’s Park Lane, police said today.
Emergency services were called to the property on Park Lane in Westminster at around 5.30am on Tuesday following reports of violence.
The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, has not yet been identified but is believed to have been working as a security guard at the venue.
The Metropolitan Police said two other men - aged 37 and 29 - and a 29-year-old woman were also found with stab injuries.
They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Onlookers stood filming the attack on their mobile phones, police said, as the capital witnessed a wave of violence just hours in to 2019.
In Camberwell, south London, a woman in her early 30s was stabbed to death at about 4.20am on New Year’s Day.
The deaths are the first fatal stabbings of 2019 in London and follows the capital recording 132 homicides in 2018 - the highest rate in nearly a decade.
Elsewhere, a woman was shot at a New Year’s Eve event at a nightclub in Hackney, east London.
The victim, thought to be in her 20s, was shot in the leg at the 588 club. Her injury is not thought to be life-threatening.
Earlier this week, 39 people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a “minor argument” in a shop Hammersmith, west London, ended in a man being chased down and stabbed.
Of the Park Lane incident, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge said: “The incident took place outside a venue that was hosting a private party.
“I would like to hear from anyone who was present at that event and witnessed this incident.
“A number of witnesses have already been spoken to, but it is clear many others who were present are yet to be traced, some of whom may have captured the attack on their mobile phones.
“It appears the deceased and the two injured males were working as security staff for the party, they were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter the venue.
“The female was also attacked as she assisted the security staff in closing the front door of the premises.
“This shocking incident happened just hours into a New Year, the area was particularly busy with people out celebrating and making their way home from various parties and organised events.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.