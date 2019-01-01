Wave Of New Year Violence In London As Bouncer Killed In Quadruple Stabbing At 'Private Party' On Park Lane

A security guard has been stabbed to death by a group men trying to get into a private party on London’s Park Lane, police said today.

Emergency services were called to the property on Park Lane in Westminster at around 5.30am on Tuesday following reports of violence.

The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, has not yet been identified but is believed to have been working as a security guard at the venue.

The Metropolitan Police said two other men - aged 37 and 29 - and a 29-year-old woman were also found with stab injuries.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Onlookers stood filming the attack on their mobile phones, police said, as the capital witnessed a wave of violence just hours in to 2019.

In Camberwell, south London, a woman in her early 30s was stabbed to death at about 4.20am on New Year’s Day.

The deaths are the first fatal stabbings of 2019 in London and follows the capital recording 132 homicides in 2018 - the highest rate in nearly a decade.

Elsewhere, a woman was shot at a New Year’s Eve event at a nightclub in Hackney, east London.

The victim, thought to be in her 20s, was shot in the leg at the 588 club. Her injury is not thought to be life-threatening.