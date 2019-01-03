LIFESTYLE

London Zoo Begins Its Annual Stocktake

Zookeepers have started the week-long task of counting the almost 20,000 animals at the zoo. London Zoo is home to almost 700 species and the data will be used by conservation and breeding programmes around the world.

More Videos

China Lands On The Far Side Of The Moon
China Lands On The Far Side Of The Moon
Treasure Hunters Descend As Shipping Containers Wa...
Treasure Hunters Descend As Shipping Containers Wa...
Waterspout Delights Sightseers In Cyprus
Waterspout Delights Sightseers In Cyprus
Protesters Clash With Police After Women Enter
Protesters Clash With Police After Women Enter
Could The Beast From The East Make A Comeback?
Could The Beast From The East Make A Comeback?

Conversations