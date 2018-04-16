Looks We Love: Beyoncé’s Denim Shorts At Coachella

We Love…
Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella was iconic as she was the first ever woman of colour to headline, and she packed in an impressive five outfit changes to the set, the highlight of which, for us, was the most understated of the lot: her denim shorts.
Why It Works:
Denim shorts are a natural staple for a festival, but especially when accompanied with a yellow hoodie and boots (although Bey’s holographic fluffy ones are best suited to the stage not the mud).
Also Seen On:
Siblings Gigi and Bella Hadid were seen sporting denim shorts at the music festival.
With Gigi going for an all white ensemble and younger sister Bella seen wearing noughties style denim cut-offs and a thick white belt, white wrap top, body jewellery and let’s not forget the scrunchie. Neither model blended into the background.
Follow Beyonce’s Lead:
Denim shorts work are a must for the sunnier months aka festival season. Copy Beyonce’s short shorts with these high waisted distressed blue denim pieces by MissGuided, £22, and Asos, £28,.
Ripped shorts will never be out of style and darker denim is always flattering like this River Island pair, £32, or if you prefer a longer short, this ‘Mom’ style short from Asos Curve (£28) may appeal.