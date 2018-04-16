All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    16/04/2018 12:03 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Looks We Love: Beyoncé’s Denim Shorts At Coachella

    Cut-offs we can't get enough of.

    We Love…

    Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella was iconic as she was the first ever woman of colour to headline, and she packed in an impressive five outfit changes to the set, the highlight of which, for us, was the most understated of the lot: her denim shorts.

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images

    Why It Works:

    Denim shorts are a natural staple for a festival, but especially when accompanied with a yellow hoodie and boots (although Bey’s holographic fluffy ones are best suited to the stage not the mud).

    Kevin Winter via Getty Images

    Also Seen On:

    Siblings Gigi and Bella Hadid were seen sporting denim shorts at the music festival.

    With Gigi going for an all white ensemble and younger sister Bella seen wearing noughties style denim cut-offs and a thick white belt, white wrap top, body jewellery and let’s not forget the scrunchie. Neither model blended into the background.

    A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

    Follow Beyonce’s Lead:

    Denim shorts work are a must for the sunnier months aka festival season. Copy Beyonce’s short shorts with these high waisted distressed blue denim pieces by MissGuided£22, and Asos, £28,.

    Ripped shorts will never be out of style and darker denim is always flattering like this River Island pair, £32, or if you prefer a longer short, this ‘Mom’ style short from Asos Curve (£28) may appeal.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebrity StyleshoppingBeyonce looks we lovecoachella

    Conversations