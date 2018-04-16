Looks We Love: Beyoncé’s Denim Shorts At Coachella

We Love… Beyoncé’s performance at Coachella was iconic as she was the first ever woman of colour to headline, and she packed in an impressive five outfit changes to the set, the highlight of which, for us, was the most understated of the lot: her denim shorts.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Why It Works: Denim shorts are a natural staple for a festival, but especially when accompanied with a yellow hoodie and boots (although Bey’s holographic fluffy ones are best suited to the stage not the mud).

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Also Seen On: Siblings Gigi and Bella Hadid were seen sporting denim shorts at the music festival.

A post shared by Hadid-Daily X Runway (@gigixhaadid) on Apr 16, 2018 at 2:40am PDT

With Gigi going for an all white ensemble and younger sister Bella seen wearing noughties style denim cut-offs and a thick white belt, white wrap top, body jewellery and let’s not forget the scrunchie. Neither model blended into the background.

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Apr 14, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT