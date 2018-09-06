Looks We Love: Chadwick Boseman's Suit By Virgil Abloh At The GQ Awards

We Love…
Chadwick Boseman’s pastel Louis Vuitton suit at the GQ Awards in London on Wednesday evening.
Why It Works…
The Black Panther star was seen in one of Virgil Abloh’s first designs for Louis Vuitton. The colour of the suit itself is in a unique shade: a creamy grey with the tinge of cool green. Boseman styled the suit with a matching T-shirt underneath and contemporary white trainers – making it the epitome of smart casual.
Also Seen On…
The pastel suit and white trainer combo was styled expertly by Grime artist Stormzy at this year’s Brit Awards, although he opted for a shirt and matching bow tie to complete the look.
Follow Their Lead…
Get the look with this sage green blazer from ASOS (£40) or this ice blue-white suit from Moss (£69).