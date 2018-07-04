Looks We Love: Gareth Southgate's M&S Waistcoat At The England VS Columbia World Cup Game

We Love... Gareth Southgate’s waistcoat at the England VS Columbia game. (And, in fact, all England games.) We are not alone: Marks & Spencer, which makes the £65 waistcoat sported by Southgate, has reported that sales of waistcoats have risen 35% since the tournament kicked off.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA via Getty Images

Why It Works... The formal wear worn by England’s football manager looks smart yet effortless. Adding a blazer would have looked too stuffy for the match, but the waistcoat shows that Southgate means business.

Quality Sport Images via Getty Images

Also Seen On... King of wearing suits casually, model David Gandy leads by example by wearing a waistcoat and jacket with an unbuttoned shirt and matching pocket square and summer hat.

A post shared by David Gandy (@davidgandy_official) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:45am PDT