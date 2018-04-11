Looks We Love: Janelle Monáe's Labia Trousers In Her 'PYNK' Video

We love,...
Janelle Monáe’s celebration of all things pink in her ‘Pynk’ music video carries over into the jaw-dropping fashion on display: from structural dresses to velvet bodysuits and trousers in homage to your labia.
Why It Works:
As Monáe herself says “PYNK is the truth you can’t hide”. Any excuse to celebrate vaginas and vulvas should be embraced, and what better way to do that than to wear your heart on your sleeve, or should that be your labia on your legs.
Also Seen On:
Actor Tessa Thompson who makes an appearance in the video as: “a special part of some women”.
Follow Monáe’s Lead:
Ok, so you’re not going to be able to find an exact match for Monáe’s incredible trousers on the high street but you can pay homage in theses wide-legged pink options: H&M’s ankle-length trousers, £24.99, Missguided peace + love pink wide leg crepe trousers, £50, Tie Front Trousers by Love at Topshop, £34, Asos Curve Soft Wide Leg Trousers in Dusty Pink, £25, or Yours Dusky Pink Linen Mix Pull On Tapered Trousers With Pockets, £23.99.
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW STYLE
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more
Pair them with one of these velvet numbers: H&M crushed velvet bodysuit, currently reduced to £8.99, Fashion Union Petite Body In Velvet from Asos for £26, or you can get the look with this Forever 21 velvet crop top, £7, also available in plus size.
Alternatively you could just give a subtle nod to the trend with a pink manicure. We love the range of shades at OPI, from £14.25, Essie’s Backseat Besties, £7.99, or Barry M’s Bubblegum, £2.99.