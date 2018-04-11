Looks We Love: Janelle Monáe's Labia Trousers In Her 'PYNK' Video

Janelle Monáe’s celebration of all things pink in her ‘ Pynk’ music video carries over into the jaw-dropping fashion on display: from structural dresses to velvet bodysuits and trousers in homage to your labia.

Why It Works:

As Monáe herself says “PYNK is the truth you can’t hide”. Any excuse to celebrate vaginas and vulvas should be embraced, and what better way to do that than to wear your heart on your sleeve, or should that be your labia on your legs.