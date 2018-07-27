Looks We Love: Meghan Markle's Denim Dress And Where To Get It For Less

We Love…
The Duchess of Sussex wore a belted Caroline Herrera midi denim dress to the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. The event raises money for a charity founded by Prince Harry with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children affected by HIV and AIDs in Lesotho and Botswana.
Why It Works…
Breaking traditions of leaving denim for only casual occasions, the flattering shape of the denim dress looks modern yet really easy to wear across the summer and later autumnal months.
Also Seen On…
Queen Letizia of Spain was also spotted in a denim belted dress when she attended the International School of Music of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.
Follow Their Lead…
If you’re looking for a similar button-down belted dress, this TB long sleeve denim choice is great for temperamental weather (£32.25). This Warehouse denim wrap dress is great for barbecues (£40.99) and casual events with friends while this Urban Outfitters sweetheart cut denim dress could easily be dressed up or down (£69).