Looks We Love: Meghan Markle's Denim Dress And Where To Get It For Less

We Love… The Duchess of Sussex wore a belted Caroline Herrera midi denim dress to the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. The event raises money for a charity founded by Prince Harry with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support children affected by HIV and AIDs in Lesotho and Botswana.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Why It Works… Breaking traditions of leaving denim for only casual occasions, the flattering shape of the denim dress looks modern yet really easy to wear across the summer and later autumnal months.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Also Seen On… Queen Letizia of Spain was also spotted in a denim belted dress when she attended the International School of Music of the Princess of Asturias Foundation.

A post shared by The Fashion Updates (@tfashionupdates) on Jul 26, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT