Abolition Of The House Of Lords

Keir Starmer has promised to eradicate the unelected House of Lords and replace it with another second chamber.

Asked if he agreed with the plan, Bird said: “No, I mean, I’m a part of the reform of the House of Lords which was brought in in 2001 which was the bringing in people’s peers.

“I think there’s been about 200 crossbenchers who came out of that process. I think it’s a great idea. I don’t know that it worked completely.”

However, Bird said it was “absolutely bad news” that some prime ministers used the Lords as a “dumping ground” for favours, adding: “I mean what are they doing there? So I can see why a reform or a transformation would be necessary there.”

He took aim at the “enormous amount” of Lords who are “not active” but said he was not bothered about hereditary peers because he knows a number of them who work harder than any life peer.

“So I’m more interested, not in that kind of attitude as to how you got to here as to what you’re going to do while you’re here,” he added.

“I would love to see some radicalisation of shaking out the House of Lords and making it much more useful and actually bringing in people who are kind of ordinary.”

He also warned against the Lords being turned into an elected senate, adding: “That means you’d have two houses that have power and, if that was the case, they would be fighting each other like they do in America, between the Congress and the Senate.”