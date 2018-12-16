Saturday Night Live In America Mocks Theresa May Mercilessly In 'Happy Christmas, Britain' Sketch

Theresa May’s week from hell and the pitiful state of British politics have been brutally mocked by the American comedy show Saturday Night Live. The prime minister survived a Tory bid to topple her and made headlines across the globe when a big Commons Brexit vote was shelved because her deal faced near-universal opposition in parliament. And the NBC sketch showed no mercy in ridiculing the PM’s woes this festive season, with even Lord Voldemort refusing to be associated with her. But the most cutting jokes were reserved for May’s predecessor David Cameron, who was depicted by actor Matt Damon and branded “such a knob”.

Matt Damon as David Cameron

May opens the ‘Happy Christmas, Britain’ segment doing her famous robotic to red flashing light with four policemen in the backdrop desperately feigning festive joy. “What a dreadful week it’s been,” she says. “My Brexit deal is falling apart, I almost got voted out and no-one in the world likes me at all.” Enter Damon as a rather tanned Cameron, who boasts how he has been to the Maldives. ″You know what’s funny?,” he asks. “People hate me but they really hate you, even though I did Brexit. You’ve got to laugh.” An awkward May then mistakes Elton John’s Your Song for a number by Queen before she is handed a copy of Jane Austen’s Sense And Sensibility hollowed out and filled with faeces as a Christmas present. “Lucky me,” says May, staring into the camera.

He Who Shall Not Be Named

And if that weren’t enough humiliation for the PM to endure at her Christmas bash, she and Cameron are then joined by He Who Shall Not Be Named: Harry Potter’s arch nemesis Lord Voldemort. May turns to the evil wizard and: “I feel like we just get each other y’know.” “Oh I’m sorry if you could maybe not lump us together, I wouldn’t want that to be the pull quote from this interview,” he replies. The PM said it was not her intention to bring Voldemort “bad PR”.

Christmas at Number 10 Downing Street