Lorraine Kelly Shares How She Really Feels About That X Account Tracking The Days She Works

Lorraine Kelly has admitted she’s not a fan of the social media account tracking how often she hosts her self-titled ITV daytime show.

For over a year, the X (formerly Twitter) account @LorraineKWatch has kept tabs on how many days of the year the Scottish presenter has hosted Lorraine, in light of the fact she doesn’t work on Fridays or during the school holidays.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Lorraine admitted she finds the account “really hurtful, actually”.

She explained: “I’m a grafter and I work really hard and I’ve had to take Fridays off for the past year. I just thought it was weird to care so much.”

After saying that she initially took more time off work to care for her mum, who had been unwell, she pointed out that presenters on This Morning and Good Morning Britain, ITV’s other flagship daytime shows, similarly don’t work five days a week.

She said: “Initially, [the time off] was for my mum who has been ill. And it sort of brings you into line with everyone else because if you look at This Morning, everybody else does four days.

“And as I’m getting older, I want to do other things, more writing, all of that. Mate, I’ve been doing this for 40 years, working my arse off.”

When The Guardian’s reporter pointed out that the difference between Lorraine and other shows is that hers is named after her, she responded: “I get that. I get that 100% because This Morning is just called This Morning and GMB is just GMB.

“Maybe it just started off as a wee joke, but it’s the way that everyone piles on. It starts off as a wee tiny thing and it gets bigger and bigger. I find it really sad.”

Since then, the account has announced it will no longer be active.

“I have always said that if Lorraine or her team reached out and asked me to stop this account then I would,” the user who runs it wrote on Sunday evening.

“While I have not had contact with Lorraine or anybody affiliated with her, her comments in this weekend’s The Guardian make it clear that the joke has run its course and it is time for it to end.

“I have said time and time again that this was only ever meant to be fun and I’m very grateful to everybody who has enjoyed it with me. There was never any intention of hurting Lorraine’s feelings and I am sorry if I have done so.”

Lorraine said of the account during an interview on Radio 4 last year: ”The amount of space I occupy in people’s head is quite bizarre. It’s hilarious! It is fine, I don’t mind and I don’t care. I probably would have cared before but I really don’t now.”

The @LorraineKWatch account responded at the time: “It feels apt to say now that of course we respect that Lorraine may need more time away to look after her mother. There is, and never has been, any malice behind this account.

“It is all for fun and we are happy that [Lorraine] seems to understand that.”

