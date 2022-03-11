Lorraine Kelly Reveals Package Addressed To Her Caused ITV Security Alert And Forced Shows Off Air

This Morning fell off air around an hour later due to the unfolding situation, with the incident eventually stood down just before 1pm.

ITV returned to scheduled programming at 1.30pm and apologised to viewers for “the interruption”.

The broadcaster moved production of all its live daytime shows from its former studios on London’s Southbank to Television Centre in 2018.

The iconic building was previously owned by the BBC, and was redeveloped after the corporation sold it in 2013, with it now comprising of homes, a hotel, a private members club and other hospitality venues, as well as three TV studios.