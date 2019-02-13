Jamaican Man Has Novel Way Of Keeping Lottery Winnings Secret From 'New Relatives'

In a novel bid to hide from friends and family eager to claim a share of his windfall, a lottery winner in Jamaica turned up to claim his winnings in a Scream mask and cape.
The man known only as “A Campbell” won the Jamaican Super Lotto, earning a total prize of $158m (£900,000).
The company behind the prize draw, Supreme Ventures, says many people decide to conceal their identities for safety concerns.
Gail Abrahams, vice-president of marketing communication and sponsorship at the company, told The Jamaica Star newspaper: “They may be harassed, or whatever reasons that they may have security concerns, we do understand.”
“Should they require any form of costumes, we will definitely assist them in the process if they request it,” she added.
According to the tabloid, another lottery winner showed up earlier this year wearing an emoji mask.
Following his win, Campbell reportedly told The Star: “I want to get a nice house. I haven’t found it yet, but I’ll be looking for one soon. I like to handle money. I don’t beg, I don’t borrow.”
Jamaican security expert Robert Finzi-Smith warned that lottery winners should be cautious with their winnings. “Once somebody knows that you’ve come into a sum of money, a little larger than normal, you suddenly start to find that you have relatives that you didn’t know that you had,” he said.
“Jamaicans tend to have a feeling that if you don’t become a benefactor to everyone near and far, then you ‘mean’, and you’re no good.”