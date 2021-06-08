Louise Minchin Announces BBC Breakfast Exit After Nearly 20 Years

Louise Minchin has announced she is leaving BBC Breakfast after almost 20 years. The presenter told viewers she had decided it is “time I stopped setting my alarm for 3.40 in the morning” as she revealed the news live on air on Tuesday. “I have loved being part of it,” she said.

BBC Dan Walker and Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast

“Before anything else, I wanted to thank everybody who is watching for your loyalty and support over all those years. “I will really miss it but it is time to stop that alarm early in the morning, and thank you for watching.” Louise added in a BBC statement: “I will take so many memories with me, including reporting on the shock and anguish of the Manchester Arena bombing; starting a national conversation about Menopause; and the life-changing moment I took part in the Breakfast Christmas Cycling Challenge which inspired my ongoing passion for endurance sport, which I will continue when I leave.”

BBC Louise with co-hosts Dan Walker, Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt