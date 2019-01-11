Louise Redknapp has been forced to pull out of the Dolly Parton musical ‘9 To 5’ after suffering a fall while on her way to rehearsals.

The former ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star was set to make her debut in the show when it opens later this month, but she’s been forced to delay her start date after the accident, which has left her with facial injuries and a fractured wrist.

The show is set to run until August and the show’s producers have said they’re hoping Louise “will start performances towards the end of March or early April”.

Posting on Instagram, Louise said: “It breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out and won’t be able to continue with my role in ‘9 To 5’.