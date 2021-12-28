Louise Redknapp David M. Benett via Getty Images

Louise Redknapp has hit back at reports in the media claiming that she and her former footballer ex-husband Jamie had spent time together on Christmas Day.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Louise and Jamie came together on Christmas morning to watch their two teenage sons, Charlie and Beau, unwrapping their presents.

However, the former Strictly Come Dancing finalist has insisted this was not the case, claiming the publications in question had run stories based on photos and videos she’d actually posted a year earlier.

“Several news outlets have run stories today saying I spent Christmas Day with Jamie,” she wrote on Twitter on Monday night.

“I just wanted it to be known that this is false and that they have used Instagram story pictures and videos that I posted on Christmas Day December 2020.”

Louise added: “I didn’t want to say anything, but for all parties involved and both families I don’t think the media should get away with fabricating stories like this.”

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years, and have been divorced since December 2017.

Back in October, Jamie remarried model Frida Andersson, with the pair welcoming a son, who they named Raphael, a month later.

Earlier this month, Louise denied reports in a celebrity magazine that she was “in despair” over the fact her ex had started a family with his new wife.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp during one of their final public appearances together in 2016 Franziska Krug via Getty Images

“I’d really love to clarify that ‘Louise’ is not in despair or anything like it!!” she wrote on Instagram.

