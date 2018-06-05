The ‘Love Island’ villa is set to be rocked by two bombshells, when a couple of new contestants join the series.

Bosses have officially unveiled the first set of this year’s latecomers, after 11 singletons kicked off the latest series on Monday night.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, narrator Iain Stirling announced 20-year-old student Georgia Steel and 26-year-old solicitor Rosie Williams will be arriving to cause some trouble.

The pair will have the next few days to win the hearts of two male Islanders before the first recoupling later this week, which will send home at least one of the contestants.

Ahead of their entrance into the villa, let’s get to know them a little better...

Georgia Steel