The ‘Love Island’ villa is set to be rocked by two bombshells, when a couple of new contestants join the series.
Bosses have officially unveiled the first set of this year’s latecomers, after 11 singletons kicked off the latest series on Monday night.
At the end of Tuesday’s episode, narrator Iain Stirling announced 20-year-old student Georgia Steel and 26-year-old solicitor Rosie Williams will be arriving to cause some trouble.
The pair will have the next few days to win the hearts of two male Islanders before the first recoupling later this week, which will send home at least one of the contestants.
Ahead of their entrance into the villa, let’s get to know them a little better...
Georgia Steel
Age: 20
From: York
Occupation: Student
She says: “I am a girls’ girl. I think friendship is so important in life. Boys come and go but friendship stays. My mum has always taught me that and I believe that’s true.”
Claim to fame: “I went on a date with someone famous – but a girl doesn’t tell her secrets. He was quite into me. But I let that go. All I’ll say is they had famous relatives. I’m very out there but when it comes to my private life I’m quite reserved.”
Rosie Williams
Age: 26
From: Glamorgan, South Wales
Occupation: Solicitor
She says: “I’m definitely not your typical solicitor. I don’t dress like one or act like one. I don’t feel like you should change yourself to fit a stereotype. I’m like Legally Blonde…only Legally Brunette.”
Claim to fame: “One of my ex’s was on ‘Ibiza Weekender’ and ‘Ex on the Beach’.”
Find out how the Islanders will react to Rosie and Georgia’s entrance as ‘Love Island’ continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2.