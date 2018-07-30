28 Tweets That Superbly Summed Up The 'Love Island' Final

1. There was nostalgia about many of the series’ classic moments

Can’t believe #LoveIsland is over.



It only feels like yesterday that we were meeting Adam and the love of his life, K̶e̶n̶d̶a̶l̶l̶ R̶o̶s̶i̶e̶ Zara 💘 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) July 30, 2018

2. And some of the, umm... lowlights

It seems so weird that #LoveIsland ends tonight tbh - it only feels like yesterday that Hayley was warning us about Brexit's impact on Trees — Caroline Jack (@JackEdwardR) July 30, 2018

3. Our hearts swelled with pride when they got all dressed up for the Summer Ball

Awww I feel like a proud mum #LoveIsland — Emmy Griffiths (@emmyfg) July 30, 2018

4. There was infuriation in households across the nation as people talked over the show as it was on

not being funny but don’t ask to come round to watch Love Island and then be on a phone call RIGHT NEXT TO MY HEAD — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) July 30, 2018

5. And there was full on anxiety that the result might not go the right way

If Dani and Jack don’t win I’m giving up on @itv2 altogether — Jenna Knight (@JennaFKnight) July 30, 2018

6. After all, stranger things have happened

You’d think Jack and Dani are nailed on. But then again, it’s a public vote. Brexit and Trump both happened. #LoveIsland — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 30, 2018

7. Although, a show twist would have really mixed things up

75% of me wants Jack and Dani to win, but 25% of me wants Megan and Wes to win and then Megan to take the £50k like the evil genius she is — Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) July 30, 2018

8. Nobody wanted to endure that cringeworthy ‘X Factor’ advert shoehorned into the commercial break

9. Of course, there was some shameless product placement

10. And Danny Dyer and Jo Mas being iconic, again

11. Tears flowed during Jack’s speech to Dani

started crying about 10 seconds into jack’s speech who have i become #LoveIsland — adele (@zaxyka) July 30, 2018

12. Like a river

13. The declarations made us think a lot about the state of our own love lives

Love Island got me feeling like I wanna be in love🤥 — Biggs (@AdeosunA1) July 30, 2018

14. Although there was some cynicism about the contestants’ words

Kaz: “you couldn’t even write that stuff”



Well, maybe the producers could? #LoveIsland 😂 — Joshua Tindall (@JoshuaTindall) July 30, 2018

15. Caroline Flack sparked another ‘The Dress’

I quite like the blue and black dress Caroline Flack is wearing tonight. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/g6rTzGWm1P — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) July 30, 2018

16. The ‘jump in the pool’ moment was not a patch on this classic 2017 highlight

let’s be honest tho nothing will beat Olivia jumping in the pool 😂😅#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/spYW7k9uaQ — lewis aitken (@basicallylewis) July 30, 2018

17. There were people still banging on about how much they hate ‘Love Island’, despite having watched every minute of the last eight weeks

This is a living nightmare....Having to rewatch ‘highlights’ of the last 8 week’s of Love Island! — Claude Littner (@claudelittner) July 30, 2018

18. Meanwhile, a lot of people realised they’d got Megan and Wes wrong this whole time

I've actually proper warmed to Wes and Megan 🙃😭 they do look so happy together #loveisland — Holly Cockerill (@hollycockerill) July 30, 2018

19. There was shock as Laura Anderson landed in the top two, given she has only been with Paul Knops for a few weeks

My Twitter feed right now learning Laura and Paul are Top 2 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HEFpWHYsYn — Jono Read (@jonoread) July 30, 2018

20. But given all she has been through in the villa, there was a feeling she definitely deserved it

I had a feeling Laura and Paul would make the final two couples. She fucking deserves it. What a woman. #loveisland — James (@JamesConlon_) July 30, 2018

21. Jack and Dani’s best bits served up all the emotions

22. But that was nothing compared to the moment where they were crowned WINNERS!

The moment Dani and Jack found out the nation loves them as much as they love each other. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/N2U5gqUJwa — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2018

23. The less said about the money twist the better, though

Next year either get rid of this pointless splitting the money twist or get them to choose between 50k or leaving together with NOTHING AT ALL. Please. Caroline. #LoveIsland — Daniel Sperling (@dan_sperling) July 30, 2018

24. We then began grieving for the end of the series

Sat wondering what I do at 9pm tomorrow #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hx7dSa3tyt — Brady Newstead (@bradynewstead) July 30, 2018

25. ... And for the last two months of our lives that just seem to have disappeared

26. Temptation to apply for next year’s series has already set in

The temptation to apply for Love Island next year is REAAAAL 😂😂😂 — AmyJade (@amy_jadee) July 30, 2018

27. Although some people are already rethinking that option

Applications for Love Island 2019 are now open.



Me: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MqD4X8yT5f — Keeley (@coolstorykeeley) July 30, 2018

28. It’s totally OK to start an official countdown to it returning to our screens, right?