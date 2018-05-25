'Love Island' For Dummies: A Beginner's Guide To Recoupling, Getting Mugged Off And Everything In Between

ITV

If you didn't watch 'Love Island' last year, chances are you were left out of every conversation down the pub and had no idea what most people on your Twitter timeline were talking about. Even though you missed riding the wave of a cultural phenomenon last year, the upcoming new series brings with it an opportunity to finally get on board. But coming into the show three series in, you might be worried about not understanding all of what goes on - which is where we come in. Ahead of Love Island's return to ITV2 on 4 June, allow us to bring you up to speed on "mugging off", "getting pied" and everything in between... What is the basic premise of 'Love Island'? At its core, 'Love Island' is a dating show, with a reality twist - think 'Big Brother' meets 'Take Me Out'.

The show sees a bunch of single lads and lasses move into a luxury villa in Majorca in the hope of finding love. We watch over the course of eight weeks as they get to know one another, flirt, banter, argue, have their hearts broken or find true love and all that comes with it. How do people leave the Island?

The show works on the basis of being in a couple. Contestants must be in a couple to stay on the Island - this could be a real romantic couple, or two singletons who decide to pair up to avoid being dumped from the show. At frequent points during the series, there will be what is called a ‘recoupling’. This gives them the chance to swap partners or, for those who have found love but are coupled up with someone else, a chance to finally be in a team together. Anyone who is left single at the end of the recoupling ceremony has to then leave the Island. Sometimes, there will be a public vote for everyone to pick their favourite Islanders or couples, with those scoring the least votes facing the other contestants who have to decide who goes home. What role does host Caroline Flack play?

Former ‘X Factor’ presenter Caroline introduces all the contestants during the first episode, as well as hosting the live final and spin-off show ‘Aftersun’, which airs on Sunday nights after the main show. On top of that, she also pops up in the villa at certain points during the series - either to reveal a shock recoupling, or to spring another shocker on the Islanders. She’s not present for every recoupling (sometimes these are even done by text), as they do not take place in a live environment like the evictions do on ‘Big Brother’. There’s also no interview when each person leaves the Island. Who is the narrator? What makes ‘Love Island’ stand out from other reality shows is its narrator - comedian Iain Stirling - whose quips and gags often rip the piss out of the contestants. Rather than being impartial like Marcus Bentley on ‘Big Brother’, his style is more similar to Dave Lamb’s on ‘Come Dine With Me’, and quite frankly, the show wouldn’t be the same without him. Are there people who join throughout the series?

‘Love Island’ usually kicks off with 11 or 12 contestants (sometimes they may put more women in than men, meaning one of them gets dumped during the first recoupling). However, many more contestants are introduced as the series goes on. Last year, a whopping 32 contestants appeared over the course of the series, with many of them sent in to test the loyalties of the existing couples. Often, newbies will enter with the chance to take someone they like out on a date, regardless of whether they are with someone else - this can lead to tension and accusations of being “muggy” (more on that later). Even if you are voted off, it doesn’t always mean that’s the end of a contestant’s ‘Love Island’ journey. Last year, Mike Thalassitis and Sam Gowland returned to the villa to mix things up. Why are they allowed mobile phones on the Island?

While the Islanders are largely cut off from the outside world, they are given a phone to use on the Island. However, this is a special mobile, and only allows them to take pictures and send messages to one another. They will also be delivered important messages from producers - like if there’s going to be a recoupling, or if they’ve been picked to go out on a date - hence why “I’ve got a text!” has become one of the show’s most famous catchphrases. Speaking of which... What’s all the lingo about? Over the course of the last three series, ‘Love Island’ has developed its own language, with the contestants using a series of words and phrases to describe what they get up to. Allow us to break them down for you... Grafting (eg. “He’s been grafting on me”): Another way of saying trying to seduce someone. Trying to work your way into someone’s affections. Muggy (eg. “He’s mugged me right off” / “He’s being muggy”): An Islander might mug someone off by flirting with someone else or behaving in a way that makes the other person in the couple look stupid. Being “muggy” is when you threaten to turn someone else into a mug. Melt (eg: “He’s such a melt”): Usually used to describe a boy who needs to strap on a pair, or to describe a boy who is so in love with their other half. Pied off (eg: “She’s been pied”): Essentially getting dumped, but in an embarrassing way that might leave the dumpee with egg (or, indeed, pie) on their face.

Salty (eg: “Stop being salty”): Used to mean aggressive, bitchy or having attitude. Could also be used to mean looking attractive. Stick it on her / him (eg: “I’m going to stick it on her”): Another way of saying making a move on someone. Crack on (eg: “I’m going to crack on with him”): Used to mean wooing or getting to know someone with the intention of making something happen romantically between them. Snakey (eg: “He’s being snakey”): If someone is behaving in a shady way, perhaps by trying to make a move on someone who is already in a couple. 100% my type on paper (eg: “She’s 100% my type on paper”): Used to describe someone you really, really fancy. Put on my eggs in one basket (eg: “I like him but I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket”): Essentially the act of committing to someone, or hedging your bets that things with that person will turn out well. Punching (eg: “He’s punching with her”): Short for ‘punching above their weight’, meaning that person is less attractive than the other person in the relationship. Sort (eg: “She’s a proper sort”): Someone attractive. Do they really show sex on TV?