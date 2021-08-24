Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Millie Court and Liam Reardon have won this year's Love Island

After the result of the public vote was announced, Millie and Liam had to decide whether to stick or split the cash prize. Millie received the envelope with the money but decided to split it with Liam. meaning they took home £25,000 each. Speaking after their win, she said: “I cannot believe we have just been crowned the winners of Love Island. We have literally had the summer of our lives and we are going to leave here and now explore our future together.”

During an interview with host Laura Whitmore, Liam also asked Millie to officially be his girlfriend. The couple had a rocky journey in the Love Island villa, with Millie previously calling things off with Liam when she discovered he had been unfaithful to her with Lillie Haynes during the Casa Amor twist. Meanwhile, during their final interviews, Toby joked that describing his relationship with Chloe as a “massive journey” was an “understatement” after the pair also broke up and then got back together during the series.

Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Love Island finalists Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank and Millie Court and Liam Reardon