Love Island's Adam Collard Calls Police Following Incident With Ferne McCann At The NTAs

Police are making enquiries after an alleged incident between reality stars Ferne McCann and Adam Collard at the National Television Awards earlier this week.
As reported by The Sun, the two were allegedly involved in a heated row at an NTAs after-party, with the newspaper claiming the police were called after Ferne threw her drink at the former ‘Love Island’ star.
No arrests were made, but the police have said they are continuing to look into the incident.
A police spokesperson told the newspaper: “An allegation of common assault was made to police by a man, aged in his 20s, following an incident with a woman, also aged in her 20s, at the O2 Arena on Tuesday, 22 January.
“No one was injured during the incident. There has been no arrest. Enquiries continue.”
A representative for Adam confirmed to The Sun that he had made a complaint to the police. HuffPost UK has contacted Ferne’s spokesperson and is awaiting a response.
Ferne is best known as a cast member on ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, which she stepped down from in 2016, after appearing on ‘I’m A Celebrity’, where she finished in third place.
Since then, she’s presented on ‘This Morning’, and more recently landed her own ITVBe reality series ‘Ferne McCann: First Time Mum’, following her experiences as a young single mother.
Meanwhile, Adam appeared on the most recent series of ‘Love Island’, where he met his current girlfriend Zara McDermott, who he attended this week’s NTAs with.