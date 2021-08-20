Love Island's Amy Day Reveals Local Goats Have Caused A Major Headache For Producers This Series

Dealing with 12 amorous reality TV stars and their endless dramas, we’d imagine the life of a Love Island producer is rarely a quiet one as long as the show is on the air.
One thing we didn’t anticipate causing a headache for Love Island bosses, though, is nearby herds of goats.
In a new interview with The Sun, former Islander Amy Day revealed that the location of the Mallorcan villa means the contestants are actually in close proximity to local goats.
This has proved troublesome during filming of this year’s series – particularly during the oh-so serious recouplings.
Amy – who left the show earlier this month – revealed: “[The recouplings take] about a couple of hours just because they have to make sure that everything is captured and everyone knows who they are going to go for.
“I would literally be stood there in my heels and my feet would be on fire – and you’ll literally hear the goats in the background!”
“There will be dead silence and they’ll say, ‘please be serious’ as you have to take it very seriously and then you’ll get [a goat noise] in the background!” she added.
In fact, this isn’t the first time that goat-related antics have put Love Island in the headlines.
In the lead-up to 2019’s season, The Sun reported that “hordes of hungry goats” had caused damage to the villa by “destroying walls and eating plants”.
Amy was coupled up with Hugo Hammond prior to her elimination, but the two have had a major falling out since leaving the villa, which played out live on the spin-off show Aftersun.
Love Island continues on Friday night at 9pm on ITV2.