Love Island's Amy Day Reveals Local Goats Have Caused A Major Headache For Producers This Series

Dealing with 12 amorous reality TV stars and their endless dramas, we’d imagine the life of a Love Island producer is rarely a quiet one as long as the show is on the air. One thing we didn’t anticipate causing a headache for Love Island bosses, though, is nearby herds of goats. In a new interview with The Sun, former Islander Amy Day revealed that the location of the Mallorcan villa means the contestants are actually in close proximity to local goats. This has proved troublesome during filming of this year’s series – particularly during the oh-so serious recouplings.

ITV/Shutterstock Amy in her Love Island press shot

Amy – who left the show earlier this month – revealed: “[The recouplings take] about a couple of hours just because they have to make sure that everything is captured and everyone knows who they are going to go for. “I would literally be stood there in my heels and my feet would be on fire – and you’ll literally hear the goats in the background!” “There will be dead silence and they’ll say, ‘please be serious’ as you have to take it very seriously and then you’ll get [a goat noise] in the background!” she added.

ullstein bild/getty/itv/shutterstock Amy says goats have been the source of much frustration for Love Island bosses