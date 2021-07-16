Love Island Bombshell Danny Bibby Brands Boys In The Villa 'Little Sheep' Ahead Of His Arrival

Love Island’s new arrival Danny Bibby has admitted he’s been less than impressed watching the existing boys’ behaviour in the villa so far.
The 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner was announced as the latest bombshell arrival in Thursday night’s show.
In an interview prior to his arrival, the self-professed “leader” described the lads currently on the show as “little sheep”.
“The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me,” he explained. “The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep.”
Referring to a row earlier in the series that left Hugo Hammond in tears, he added: “There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry.”
When asked who of the girls left in the villa he’d be setting his sights on, he admitted three of them had already caught his eye.
“Lucinda is my type,” he revealed, highlighting her “nice eyes” and tan. “Sharon is nice. I like Kaz’s vibe.
“Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe.”
Meanwhile, when quizzed about his many tattoos, Danny – who, like Lucinda, began running his own clothing brand in lockdown – stated: “Some are quotes which inspire me every day.
“I’ve got my clothing brand logo so I can see it every day. That motivates me to keep doing it. I’ve got 13 which is my lucky number.”
Danny’s arrival comes after fellow bombshell AJ made her entrance earlier in the week.
Find out how Danny settles in during Friday night’s Love Island at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.