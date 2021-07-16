Love Island Bombshell Danny Bibby Brands Boys In The Villa 'Little Sheep' Ahead Of His Arrival

Love Island’s new arrival Danny Bibby has admitted he’s been less than impressed watching the existing boys’ behaviour in the villa so far.

The 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner was announced as the latest bombshell arrival in Thursday night’s show.

In an interview prior to his arrival, the self-professed “leader” described the lads currently on the show as “little sheep”.

“The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me,” he explained. “The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep.”