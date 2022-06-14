The original cast of Love Island 2022 TV/Shutterstock

The revolving door that is the Love Island villa continues to be in full swing, with the arrival of two new Bombshells into the mix.

Since the series’ launch just two weeks ago, we’ve already seen two exits (one voluntary and one through a recoupling) and three new arrivals, one of whom has already been forced to pack her bags.

And at the end of Monday night’s show, bosses teased that two new boys are about to shake things up.

The first of them is 28-year-old Jay Younger, an investment analyst from Edinburgh.

“I think I genuinely have what most females want,” he says, unintentionally (we hope!) channelling Martin from Friday Night Dinner with his use of “females”.

“I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good-looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

Jay Younger is one of two new additions to Love Island ITV/Shutterstock

Admitting he’s “not one to settle down easily”, he added: “I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way. And doing it in Mallorca and in the villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?”

Joining him will be Remi Lambert, a 22-year-old model from Manchester.

He says he was inspired by Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s Instagram following romance, claiming: “I saw [them] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, ‘I want a love like that’.”

Remi Lambert is also joining Love Island as a Bombshell ITV/Shutterstock

Remi also explained: “I feel like I’m going to bring the goofy vibe, the fun vibe that everyone needs and the chilled person that everyone can talk to if anything is wrong.”

