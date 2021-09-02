Former Love Island star Brett Staniland has opened up about a conversation he had during his time in the villa, which he requested be cut from the final edit.

Brett had a short but sweet stay in Love Island last month, during which time he was briefly coupled up with Priya Gopaldas.

During a conversation on his IGTV, the model and PHD student admitted that he had to pull producers aside to request something he said not be shown on television, after he “overshared”.

“There was one thing that I was conscious of that I shared, and I literally went to see the psychiatrist and went to see production and I was like: ‘I’m really adamant on this not being shown, please’,” he explained.