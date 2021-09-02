Former Love Island star Brett Staniland has opened up about a conversation he had during his time in the villa, which he requested be cut from the final edit.
Brett had a short but sweet stay in Love Island last month, during which time he was briefly coupled up with Priya Gopaldas.
During a conversation on his IGTV, the model and PHD student admitted that he had to pull producers aside to request something he said not be shown on television, after he “overshared”.
“There was one thing that I was conscious of that I shared, and I literally went to see the psychiatrist and went to see production and I was like: ‘I’m really adamant on this not being shown, please’,” he explained.
Brett noted that show bosses were happy to oblige, stating this gave him “peace of mind”.
He said: “I felt like I’d overshared and was really conscious of what I was saying to people – it was really personal about my life, and I just needed to speak to someone.
“They were great with me and helped me realise how I am with sharing stuff like that. So, it was good, they’re on hand all the time.”
Brett and Priya were axed from the villa when they were voted the least compatible of the remaining couples, following a date which Priya said had “given her the ick”.
They missed out on a spot in the final, with Millie and Liam eventually being crowned this year’s Love Island winners, choosing to split the £50,000 prize fund between them.