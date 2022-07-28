ITV Boss Responds To Wave Of Ofcom Complaints Over Love Island Contestants' Behaviour

The cast of Love Island pictured earlier in the series ITV/Shutterstock

ITV chief Kevin Lygo has said the station will “review” Love Island at the end of the current series, following a wave of complaints about some of the contestants’ behaviour.

Last week, it was revealed that media regulator Ofcom had received thousands of complaints due to “alleged misogynistic behaviour” from several male Islanders.

Following this, a further 1,500 complaints were made to the TV watchdog about certain men in the villa’s alleged misogyny and bullying.

During a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, Lygo was asked about this wave of complaints, insisting: “We continually assess a programme as it is going on because it is one of these odd every night live sort of shows.

“But when the series comes to an end on Monday, we will always sit down and review what we think about it, what the reaction has been, how well it has done.

“And we have to say this year, remember, it is the best one we have had in many years and I think everyone is thoroughly enjoying it. To get five million people to watch a show every night at 9 o’clock is extraordinary in the modern era, so something is being done right.”

He added: “But you are right, we must always look to improve and work on what we have done. But we are very happy with the way it has gone so far.”

Kevin Lygo in 2019 Ken Jack via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the domestic violence charity Women’s Aid confirmed it had held discussions with show bosses over some of the male Islanders behaviour towards the female contestants.

It said that “a programme based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships”.

“We are talking to ITV, and they have shared with us information on their inclusion training, but what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships,” it said.

However, this is not the only controversy this year’s series has found itself at the centre of.

The original stars of Love Island 2022 ITV/Shutterstock

An edition of the companion show Aftersun earlier this month also attracted 427 complaints to the TV watchdog, most of them relating to remarks made about contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and the treatment of former Islander Jacques O’Neill during his interview.

ITV later defended its presenter Laura Whitmore, after she came in for criticism from viewers.

Love Island previously broke its own record for Ofcom complaints last year due to an outburst from former contestant Faye Winter towards her partner Teddy Soares.