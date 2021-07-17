Love Island newcomer Danny Bibby has apologised over his past use of a racist slur on social media. Shortly after Danny was unveiled as the latest bombshell arrival to the ITV2 reality show, Love Island fans discovered a comment on Instagram from 2019 in which he referred to a white friend as “my n***a”. Despite calls for the plumber and online clothing brand owner to be removed from the villa over his use of the N-word, ITV has confirmed that he will remain with the show. They also shared a statement from the villa in which Danny apologised for his use of the term.

ITV/Shutterstock Danny Bibby

The 25-year-old said: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark. I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant. “I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.” Insisting he is “a kind, loving person”, he adding: “Hopefully you get to see that in the show.” Danny’s first night in the villa was shown during Friday night’s episode, during which he was seen taking Islanders Kaz Kamwi and Sharon Gaffka on a date.

ITV Kaz and Danny on their date in Friday night's episode of Love Island