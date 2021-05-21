Love Island Star Demi Jones Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer

Former Love Island contestant Demi Jones has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, she has revealed. The 21-year-old told her Instagram followers of her diagnosis with a post on her Stories on Thursday. Demi, who appeared on last January’s series of the ITV2 reality show, said: “I got my results today and unfortunately I have thyroid cancer. The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my thyroid.”

Raquel Fernandes/ITV/Shutterstock Demi Jones appeared on the 2020 series of Love Island

Demi said she is “staying very positive”, adding: “I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine. “Thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger.” The reality star has been keeping her followers updated about her health after first discovering a lump in her neck in early April. She was admitted to hospital where she had the “potentially cancerous” lump removed and has been awaiting the results of further tests. Thyroid cancer is a rare type of cancer that affects the thyroid gland, a small gland at the base of the neck that produces hormones. It is most common among people in their 30s, while women are two to three times more likely to develop it than men, according to the NHS. Demi rose to fame when she entered the Love Island villa in South Africa during the first winter series in January 2020.

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones (second couple from right) with the Love Island finalists

She made it to the final with partner Luke Mabbott, finishing in third place, although the couple later split. Shaughna Phillips, who appeared on the 2020 series alongside Demi, sent love and support to her friend on Instagram following her diagnosis.