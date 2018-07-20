Love Island’s Doctor Alex Has Fallen Out Of Favour After The Latest Recoupling

Love Island’s Alex George has fallen out of favour with fans, after making a questionable move in the latest recoupling.
When the series started, the NHS doctor became something of a fan favourite when his awkward chat with the girls failed to result in any lasting matches.
However, the mood around the unlucky-in-love contestant has changed and earlier this week, he cooled things off with Alexandra Cane in order to get to know newcomer Laura Crane.
Alex then spent the next few days attempting to crack on with Laura, who wasn’t interested. So what did he do in the recoupling? He picked Alexandra, seemingly expecting us all to forget that he totally ditched her mere days ago.
Unfortunately for Alex, ‘Love Island’ viewers do not forget things quickly…
The recoupling ended with Georgia Steel and Sam Bird being told they had to leave the villa, after refusing to couple up with other people.
The duo caused a stir on Monday when - despite claiming to be totally loved up - they agreed to split in order to keep their places on the show.
This year’s ‘Love Island’ final airs in 10 days time and unless some seriously dramatic events occur, it’s more than likely that long-lasting couple Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham will be crowned winners.