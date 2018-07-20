Love Island’s Doctor Alex Has Fallen Out Of Favour After The Latest Recoupling

Love Island’s Alex George has fallen out of favour with fans, after making a questionable move in the latest recoupling.

When the series started, the NHS doctor became something of a fan favourite when his awkward chat with the girls failed to result in any lasting matches.

However, the mood around the unlucky-in-love contestant has changed and earlier this week, he cooled things off with Alexandra Cane in order to get to know newcomer Laura Crane.