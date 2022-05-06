Love Island has drawn on one of the more ridiculous moments from last year to help promote the upcoming series.

Last summer, eventual winner Millie Court became an internet meme when she sat down at a keyboard for a musical recital during an Island talent show.

Social media had a field day with the moment, superimposing Millie and her keyboard into a variety of unexpected scenes.

I am dying at these Millie memes playing the keyboard.

I am going to miss #LoveIsland Twitter more than the actual show. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pgJk45PijV — DebsHays (@DebsHays) August 23, 2021

millie from love island 2021 playing the keyboard & everyone (minus @Chloe___Burrows ) acting like mozart had just entered the villa pic.twitter.com/o5l9WMkwds — iconic tv moments (@iconictvmoment) August 27, 2021

In the lead up to the eighth series of the ITV2 reality show this summer, she has now been immortalised in plasticine in a new teaser.

Two short promos taken from a full-length trailer have debuted, and see Love Island pitching itself as ‘the OG of dating shows’, ordering all the pretenders to stand down because “Love Is Ours”.

As they quash their TV rivals, fans then can see a shot of ‘Millie’ and her keyboard next to the pool as someone performs one of the series’ trademark ‘salmon’ dives.

Millie has been immortalised in plasticine ITV

Both teasers will debut on TV during Saturday’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Love Island is expected to return to ITV2 in June, and will see the show move to a brand new villa.

It has been based at the famous Spanish farmhouse in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mallorca, since 2017, but this year’s Islanders will have new premises to explore.

ITV has yet to confirm further details about the series, although married couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are expected to return to presenting and narrating duties respectively.

