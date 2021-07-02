Love Island welcomed two new faces on Thursday night, as new bombshells Chuggs and Liam strutted into the villa.
With bonds starting to develop and a recoupling looming, there’s bound to be drama in store over the next few episodes, as we’re likely to see at least one boy dumped from the Island.
But in the meantime, there were plenty of great memes as the newbies got settled in – here’s some of our favourites from Thursday night...
One thing’s for sure, Curtis would have got this order right
We still can’t get over the fact Liam was born after 1999 either
When we learned the real meaning of Chuggs’ name
When Hugo had to watch Faye go on a date
There were lots of fears history could end up repeating itself
