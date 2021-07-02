ENTERTAINMENT
02/07/2021 11:51 BST

Love Island: 5 Memes You Need To See After Thursday Night's Episode

Viewers also found out the unexpected meaning of Chuggs' name

Love Island welcomed two new faces on Thursday night, as new bombshells Chuggs and Liam strutted into the villa. 

With bonds starting to develop and a recoupling looming, there’s bound to be drama in store over the next few episodes, as we’re likely to see at least one boy dumped from the Island. 

But in the meantime, there were plenty of great memes as the newbies got settled in – here’s some of our favourites from Thursday night...

One thing’s for sure, Curtis would have got this order right

We still can’t get over the fact Liam was born after 1999 either

When we learned the real meaning of Chuggs’ name

When Hugo had to watch Faye go on a date

There were lots of fears history could end up repeating itself

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. 

