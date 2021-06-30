OK, we’ll admit it’s been a relatively slow start to this year’s Love Island, with what feels like an incredibly low-stakes tale about who late arrival Chloe will choose to steal from one of the girls dominating much of the action.

Her arrival took centre stage in Tuesday night’s episode, as she scoped out the lads and prepared to make her decision in front of the fire pit.

But given that it seems none of the Islanders are particularly bothered about their current couplings, the decision she makes feels like it could have little consequence at this stage.