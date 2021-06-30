ENTERTAINMENT
Love Island: 5 Memes You Need To See After Tuesday Night's Episode

Chloe is putting a lot of people in mind of one of one of our comedy faves.

OK, we’ll admit it’s been a relatively slow start to this year’s Love Island, with what feels like an incredibly low-stakes tale about who late arrival Chloe will choose to steal from one of the girls dominating much of the action. 

Her arrival took centre stage in Tuesday night’s episode, as she scoped out the lads and prepared to make her decision in front of the fire pit.

But given that it seems none of the Islanders are particularly bothered about their current couplings, the decision she makes feels like it could have little consequence at this stage. 

Chloe will choose to steal one boy from one of the other girls

And while the second episode of the series was a slow burn, the meme game on Twitter was still strong – here are five of our favourites from last night...

Now we’ve noticed this resemblance, it’s all we can think about

Seriously, has someone actually checked Lucy Punch’s whereabouts?

We need to see the contents of this conversation now, please

When Chloe referred to herself as “the Queen of Love Island” 

Sorry, but that cliffhanger? No. 

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

