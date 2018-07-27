Former ‘Love Island’ contestant Jonny Mitchell has heavily hinted at production tinkering behind the scenes of the reality show. The 2017 contestant has claimed bosses asked him to reshoot scenes during his time in the villa, as accusations of “fakery” continue to swirl around this year’s series.

ITV Jonny Mitchell appeared on last year's 'Love Island'

Speaking to The Sun, Jonny said there is “a lot of production involved” in the show. “When I first went into the villa the production team were like, ‘Who are you going to go for?’ I said I had no idea because I didn’t want to tread on anyone’s toes,” he explained. “They asked me ‘Well, who do you like?’ and I said Amber, so they told me to ‘just go and speak to her’. I spoke to Amber but they made me redo it three times. He continued: “She was obviously with Kem so it made me look awful, but actually they were making me do it.”

ITV Jonny said he was made to reshoot scenes with Amber Davies

Explaining he tried to tell producers he was not comfortable, but was made to shoot the scenes anyway, Jonny added: “There would even be times I would refuse and say, ‘Well, I’m not having that conversation again’. And they would tell me, ‘You have to’.” When Jonny’s claims were put to the show by Digital Spy, a spokesperson said: “The opinions they have and the relationships formed are completely within the control of the Islanders themselves.” ‘Love Island’ bosses were caught out for having reshot scenes earlier this month during a double date with Georgia Steel, Jack Fowler, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson. At the time, a spokesperson declined to comment when approached by HuffPost UK. Since then, fans have spotted various other continuity errors, which they claim proves other scenes in the villa have been reshot. However, a rep has said: “It is not possible to show everything that happens in the villa due to time constraints. “It is always our intention to produce a show that is a fair and accurate representation of life in the villa.”