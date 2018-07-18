'Love Island' Viewers Have Laura's Back As Jack Dumps Her To Crack On With New Arrival

There are few people who have had a tougher time in the ‘Love Island’ villa than Laura Anderson, but things managed to get even worse for her during Tuesday night’s episode.
The Scottish Islander was dumped by Jack Fowler as their on-off romance came to a definite end.
But in a double blow for Laura, just hours after he ended things between them, Jack was seen cracking on with new girl, Laura Crane, in a preview of tonight’s instalment of the ITV2 reality series.
During their break-up chat, Jack had told Laura: “I just think I have to be honest with how I’m feeling and it’s so frustrating but I can’t control how I feel, as much as I really want it to work, I can’t see it working.
I think about if it can happen in the future out of the villa and I just can’t see it working.
“I do really, really like you. I’ve had like a crazy journey with you in here sometimes really, really shit, sometimes good.”
A visibly upset Laura was lost for words, before she told him: “You’ve just got to follow your heart and I wont stop you.”
Original Islander Laura had already been dumped by Wes Nelson so that he could couple up with Megan Barton-Hanson, and was also left devastated when Georgia Steel claimed Jack had locked lips with her on a date last week.
Viewers found the latest twist in her tale hard to watch, and there was an outpouring of sympathy for her on social media:
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.