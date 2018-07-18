'Love Island' Viewers Have Laura's Back As Jack Dumps Her To Crack On With New Arrival

There are few people who have had a tougher time in the ‘Love Island’ villa than Laura Anderson, but things managed to get even worse for her during Tuesday night’s episode. The Scottish Islander was dumped by Jack Fowler as their on-off romance came to a definite end. But in a double blow for Laura, just hours after he ended things between them, Jack was seen cracking on with new girl, Laura Crane, in a preview of tonight’s instalment of the ITV2 reality series.

ITV Laura was devastated as Jack dumped her

During their break-up chat, Jack had told Laura: “I just think I have to be honest with how I’m feeling and it’s so frustrating but I can’t control how I feel, as much as I really want it to work, I can’t see it working. I think about if it can happen in the future out of the villa and I just can’t see it working. “I do really, really like you. I’ve had like a crazy journey with you in here sometimes really, really shit, sometimes good.” A visibly upset Laura was lost for words, before she told him: “You’ve just got to follow your heart and I wont stop you.”

ITV Jack kisses new Laura on tonight's episode

Original Islander Laura had already been dumped by Wes Nelson so that he could couple up with Megan Barton-Hanson, and was also left devastated when Georgia Steel claimed Jack had locked lips with her on a date last week. Viewers found the latest twist in her tale hard to watch, and there was an outpouring of sympathy for her on social media:

I’m sorry but I do not get any enjoyment out of the amount of rejection and upset Laura has had in this villa, I feel so so sorry for her, imagine how destroyed her confidence must be #LoveIsland — Chelsea Jenks (@chelseajenks_) July 17, 2018

omg I just want to hug Laura she has literally had the worst time in there #LoveIsland — lew (@lookingforlewys) July 17, 2018

I can't watch Love Island! This is soul destroying for Laura and is not healthy for the girls confidence! It's breaking me to watch! The poor girl just wants to be accepted and loved! This is harsh! #LoveIsland — Ryan Ruckledge (@ryruckledge) July 17, 2018

Ah felt so sorry for Laura, there's a lovely man out there for you that will treat you right and not always think he can be even happier, give up the boys and go get a real man #LoveIsland — Catherine Larkin (@Catheri63445328) July 17, 2018

Feel so sorry for Laura.. every girls experienced that not good enough feeling and it’s actual shite 💔💔 #LoveIsland — ❁ Immi ❁ (@_imogenjayde) July 17, 2018

Unpopular opinion perhaps...

but you have to admire Laura, despite her knock backs, she picks herself up, dusts herself down and starts again. That’s our kinda strong female! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7E8y4QJhwj — inthestyle.com (@inthestyleUK) July 17, 2018

Laura deserves better than Jack who takes advice about her from her ex #loveisland — Nico Finan (@nico_finan) July 17, 2018

Honest to fucking god why can’t laura be given a break this is getting ridiculous! Kaz & Megan smirking aswell, such little bitches 😏 #loveisland — EleriBuck (@EleriBuck) July 17, 2018

Unpopular opinion, but I actually feel sorry for Laura. Even if she does kick off about every little thing.

It’s takes a powerful women to get that many knock backs and get back up. Bless her #LoveIsland 💛 — MattyDrew (@MattyDrew95) July 17, 2018

My heart’s fucking breaking for poor Laura. Please can her and Paul just get together and he can build her some lovely furniture #LoveIsland — 𝔏𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔢𝔫 ℭ𝔬𝔪𝔯𝔞𝔡𝔢 (@infinityonhi) July 17, 2018

Aww, poor Laura. I really want someone to come and whisk her off her feet. Good on new Jack though for his honesty x #LoveIsland — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) July 17, 2018

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.